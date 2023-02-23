Suspect in Lake Forest homicide was arrested earlier that day for incident involving the victims

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police have released many new details about what happened at a Lake Forest home Wednesday night, February 22, 2023 that left four people dead. A grandmother, grandfather and brother to the suspect all shot or bludgeoned, along with a family friend.

Investigators said the suspect, 21-year-old Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy had been arrested earlier the same day on a charge of criminal mischief after breaking a door inside his grandparents’ home. He had just bonded out from that when police say he went back to the home and killed everyone there.

Neighbors heard gunfire Wednesday night and called police. When officers arrived at 123 Melanie Loop, they found 80-year-old Leonard Smith bludgeoned to death inside a bedroom. In the back yard, his wife, 72-year-old Barbara Smith, family friend, 71-year-old Sheila Glover and grandson, 27-year-old Jeremy Smith were also found, dead.

“Those three were all shot,” said Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “We believe that after the grandfather was killed, the offender went back outside with the pickax and bludgeoned them.”

Investigators said 21-year-old Jared Smith was in the driveway but ran to nearby woods and hid when police arrived. He was taken into custody a short time later. The gun and pickax found nearby.

Police believe Smith was angry about the earlier incident at the home where he lived with his grandparents and older brother and planned to kill them. Investigators said the gun used in the murders belonged to the person who gave him a ride home.

“What came out of that interview, and we don’t have any evidence to refute that statement, is that he had no idea what was going to go on,” Vannoy said. “As soon as he pulled up in front of that house, the offender got out, grabbed a gun that was in the car that did not belong to him and entered the house with that gun.”

Investigators aren’t aware of any prior criminal history. During his interview, investigators said Smith confessed to the killings and was very mater-of-fact, showing no remorse.

Sheila Glover was the family friend who was killed and was very close to the suspect’s grandmother. She happened to be at the house last night and was the only victim not related to Jared Smith. A 20-year military veteran and retired postal worker, Glover was the oldest of eight children. Her family met with prosecutors Thursday and said they’re reassured by what they heard.

“It’s a tragedy for everybody involved,” said sister, Diana Glover-Samuel.

“When you see the DA have tears in his eyes for a person that he doesn’t know, that means a lot to our family,” added another sister, Rose White-Parker.

Jared Smith is charged with four counts of capital murder and is being held without bond. He will have a bond hearing at some point Friday morning, February 24, 2023. Since it is a capital murder case, every proceeding will be done in Circuit Court, including the bond hearing.

