3rd suspect in Beltline Walmart shooting has case sent to the grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The cases against all three suspects in the shooting at the Beltline Walmart are now heading for a grand jury.

A Mobile police investigator testified that three men who he identified as Jimaurice Pierce, Darrius Rowser and Karmelo Derks were caught on camera walking into the Beltline Walmart on December 27th. The investigator says the men were seen on camera walking past the self-checkout line and arguing with three other people before walking out.

The investigator says moments later Pierce is seen going back into the Walmart in front of Rowser and Derks before reaching into his jacket. The investigator says a customer told them they heard pierce say “we can do it right here” before shots were fired.

“Certainly, how this situation unfolded at Walmart was extremely dangerous for everyone there,” said District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

The investigator testified that two people were shot including a woman holding a baby. The investigator went on to say officers found 13 shell casings at the entrance along with Rowser’s phone which was dropped by Pierce and had his Instagram logged into it.

He also said officers also found a gun at Pierce’s house when they arrested him but are waiting on ballistics to officially tie it to the Walmart shooting.

“Those things do take time because they are on case load as well,” said Blackwood. “But they generate these examinations in a timely manner we believe and when they are finished with it they will send them to us and they will be put in the case file.”

The investigator says the surveillance video appears to show that Derks did not fire a shot. He also says Derks named Rowser and Pierce as the shooters. District Attorney Keith Blackwood says his cooperation does help but it’s still too early to consider a deal.

“Any kind of cooperation from anyone will be taken under consideration but these three that are charged with very serious offenses will all be prosecuted,” said Blackwood.

Blackwood says Pierce is still being held in Metro Jail without bond and is being charged with attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment. We reached out to Pierce’s attorney but did not hear back.

