Zero in on Road Safety

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jon Baldwin and Damian Kevitt discuss Recent data that highlights the deadly crisis on our roads, including for pedestrians and cyclists.

Verra Mobility, a leading provider of technology solutions that can help make transportation safer, will increase its support with new actions including technology, tools, public service materials and awareness programs along with financial commitments for continued partnerships with the Families for Safe Streets, the National Coalition for Safer Roads organization, and Vision Zero Network. The voluntary pledge asks participants to commit to better driving behaviors like slowing down, watching for pedestrians, looking carefully at busy intersections, and stopping for school buses.

Interview provided by Verra Mobility.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.