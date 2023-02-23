Advertise With Us
Zero in on Road Safety

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jon Baldwin and Damian Kevitt discuss Recent data that highlights the deadly crisis on our roads, including for pedestrians and cyclists.

Verra Mobility, a leading provider of technology solutions that can help make transportation safer, will increase its support with new actions including technology, tools, public service materials and awareness programs along with financial commitments for continued partnerships with the Families for Safe Streets, the National Coalition for Safer Roads organization, and Vision Zero Network. The voluntary pledge asks participants to commit to better driving behaviors like slowing down, watching for pedestrians, looking carefully at busy intersections, and stopping for school buses.

Interview provided by Verra Mobility.

