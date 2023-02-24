2023 Pensacon officially underway as tens of thousands of people are expected to attend

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - 2023 Pensacon is here. One of the largest comic conventions in the southeast is going on right now at the Pensacola Bay Center.

“It’s the highlight of our year. Getting to come here and be nerdy as a couple together. It’s just a lot of fun,” Hailey Phillips said.

“It’s a great time to feel accepted and to be around other nerdy folks for a weekend. And try to escape reality for a little bit,” Ross Phillips said.

Friday morning, volunteers spent the morning getting the floor set up for the large crowd. That included the vendors who came prepared with tons of merchandise from your favorite shows.

Coming off of the success last year, Pensacon announced a complete sellout for Saturday.

Friday and Sunday passes are still available, but they are limited. And the best part of the convention is that there’s something for everybody.

“This is fantastic. I’m 61 and I see children as young as 8. I see everybody. Families, singles. This is an event that we welcome everybody to. There’s no one here that will never say never. You can come as you are. It doesn’t matter. There’s no shaming of anything. Just a great place to be. For the entire weekend,” Dave Dymarcik said.

Guests from some of your favorite shows and movies will be there. Along with authors and artists. It all wraps up Sunday at 5 p.m.

---

