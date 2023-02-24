Advertise With Us
ADPH issue recall advisory for powdered infant formula

The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead Johnson Nutrition's investigation.
By Ty Storey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health have issued a recall advisory for a brand of powdered infant formula.

According to a release sent out on Friday, two batches of Reckitt-manufactured Enfamil ProSobee 12.9 oz Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula are being voluntarily recalled by Mead Johnson Nutrition due to a potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter, which could cause fatal infection in infants.

The contamination is linked to a material sourced from a third part supplier, according to Mead Johnson Nutrition’s investigation.

Additional identifiers for the affected products include:

  • Global Batch Codes: ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ
  • Universal Product Code: 30087124415
  • Expiration: “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024″

The additional identifiers can be found by looking at the scan code on the product’s label, or by finding the batch code and expiration date on the bottom of the product.

The ADPH WIC Program is notifying participants who may have been issued the potentially affected product. WIC participants (as well as non-WIC consumers) are encouraged to contact Mead Johnson Nutrition directly to follow the return process, but participants with immediate formula needs related to the recall can contact their local WIC clinic or the State WIC Office at 1-888-942-4673.

To contact Mead Johnson Nutrition to receive a replacement or refund, you can reach their customer service at 1-800-479-0551 or by emailing consumer.relations@rb.com.

ADPH are also advising parents and caregivers of infants who have used this formula and are concerned about the health of their children to contact their health care providers.

