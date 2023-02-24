Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Biloxi man sentenced for aggravated assault on two police officers

Michael David Wheeler, 51, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement...
Michael David Wheeler, 51, was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.(Harrison County jail)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, 51-year-old Michael David Wheeler, of Biloxi, entered a guilty plea to two counts of aggravated assault of law enforcement officers.

On July 10, 2021, officers with Biloxi PD responded to a home on Boss Husley Road in Woolmarket in response to a 911 call. The caller alerted police to Wheeler, who was at the home threatening to kill himself and his wife. Wheeler had recently been kicked out of the home following a fight with his wife.

As officer arrived, they were informed Wheeler was in the back bedroom. Two officers made their way down a narrow trailer hallway and announced themselves as police officers. As one of them opened the door, Wheeler began firing in their direction. Assistant District Attorney George Huffman, who prosecuted the case, advised the court that one of the officers could hear a bullet as it passed by her ear.

The officers quickly exited the residence and Wheeler fired additional rounds while inside the trailer. He then came to the back door, where one of the officers exited, holding his firearm. That officer fired two rounds, and Wheeler surrendered himself.

Before sentencing Wheeler, Judge Dodson stated that officers go into situations not always knowing everything that is going on, but their plan is to go home at night. She remarked about how clsoe wheeler was to derailing those plans for these two officers. At sentencing, Wheeler apologized to the officers and claimed he was highly intoxicated.

Wheeler was sentenced to a total of 40 years with 20 suspended, leaving 20 to serve in the custody of MDOC. Following his release, Wheeler will be on post-release supervision for 5 years.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

Blount High School claims victory in 2nd Annual Scholars Bowl
Grand Bay, AL
Grand Bay man accused of shooting at teens during homecoming tradition behind bars
Grand Bay man arrested for allegedly shooting at teens in October
Grand Bay man arrested for allegedly shooting at teens in October
Blount High School (Sariyah Lewis, Sakaria Simmons, & Amilian Willis).
Blount High School claims victory in 2nd Annual Scholars Bowl
MPD: Woman hit man with vehicle
MPD: Woman hit man with vehicle