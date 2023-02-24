Advertise With Us
Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast Food Festivals

By Joe Emer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shervin Rassa, Chief Executive Officer for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast joined us on Studio10 to talk to us about back to back food festival fundraisers!

Calling all Shrimp & Grits fanatics… the 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast returns on February 25th, 2023! Enjoy creative twists of this classic southern dish, refreshing drinks, a LIVE DJ and so much more! Local chefs and restaurants will dish out their best shrimp and grits in hopes of securing YOUR vote for the best Shrimp and Grits on the Emerald Coast!

4th Annual Shrimp and Grits Festival

Saturday, Feb. 25th, 2023 from 12pm-4pm

Brotula’s Seafood House and Steamer, 210 Harbor Street, Destin, FL 32541

The Mac and Cheese Festival held in Destin FL at the Destin Commons takes place the following weekend, Sunday, March 5th, 2023. All proceeds also benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is a registered IRS 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to promote and enhance the development of boys and girls by instilling a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence through its programs focused on academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. BGCEC has a total of 9 clubs. The main office location is 923 Denton Blvd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547.

https://emeraldcoastbgc.org/

