Charges dropped against suspects in 2021 murder case

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The State Attorney’s Office in Florida has dismissed the murder charges against three individuals regarding the death of Ladarius “LD” Clardy in July 2021.

The three defendants, Kobie Lashun Jenkins Jr., Timothy Donaill Knight and Terrell Taquez Parker, were lawfully arrested based on probable cause following a comprehensive investigation, according to the office.

Daquavion Keamos Snowden and Amos Dehontiquan Snowden Jr. are also charged in the murder and will be prosecuted with a trial set tentatively set for this summer.

