Couple does epic Mardi Gras gender reveal

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Four months pregnant -- Justin and Bianca Robinson -- visiting Mobile this weekend -- decided to have fun with their gender reveal. Justin grew up in Port City and says when it comes to the gender reveal -- it was “go big or go home!”

“What better way to figure out the gender -- and share this with our family during Mardi Gras,” said Justin.

Face-timing us from Atlanta, the couple tells us Justin’s Aunt Jada -- riding in the MLK Monday Mystics (with friends Sean & Julie) -- was the keeper of the secret. Family members along the parade route -- including these soon to be first time parents -- were fast to make predictions!

Bianca recalls there were a lot more blue than pink. They both admit the moments leading up to the reveal were filled with nervous anticipation.

“As we’re waiting there’s other floats riding by and people were still trying to catch stuff... My nerves were so bad -- it was just like waiting and waiting and waiting for our float to come by,” recalled Bianca.

Pink smoke bombs would reveal a baby girl will so be joining the family.

“The beads starting throwing... I’m just excited - I’m jumping up and trying to catch the beads so I can have a keepsake memory,” said Justin.

“Like jumped over my head and everything... (laughs),” said Bianca.

They laugh now -- but Justin reveals -- for him it became very real!!!

“For a lot of first-time fathers -- they know exactly when that feeling kicks in. Because that was the moment that it kicked in -- I’m about to be a dad -- and it just made cherish and love her that much more... Like you’re my wife -- you’re the mother of my child -- we’re going to raise a little girl together,” said Justin.

And to think Mardi Gras -- they’ll have a little one it tow.

“It was just full of excitement. Everybody -- even people we didn’t know -- they were just happy for us,” said Bianca.

Meanwhile, the couple is due in August -- and are still tossing around a few names. So still to be decided. Congratulations to them and their family.

Justin is also a well known chef in Atlanta -- sponsored by Traeger Grill. The day before the gender reveal -- they were able to provide food for more than 600 people for Joe Cain Day.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.