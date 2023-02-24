Daphne capital murder suspect makes court appearance, given no bond

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The capital murder suspect from the Daphne quadruple murders made an appearance in court Friday, February 24, 2023 for a bond hearing. Twenty-one-year-old Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy is accused of killing his grandparents, his brother and a family friend at his grandparents’ Lake Forest home two days earlier.

Defendant, Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy makes first court appearance since being arrested for killing his grandparents, brother and a family friend (Hal Scheurich)

Members of both the Smith and Glover families were in the courtroom for the bond hearing. It went by quickly, the judge issuing no bond and the defense entering a plea of not guilty for reason of mental disease.

Smith-Bracy was under heavy guard as he was escorted to Circuit Judge Scott Taylor’s courtroom Friday morning. As he was being brought in the back, family members of the victims were entering the courtroom from the front. Smith was appointed the attorney team of Angela Walker and Thomas Pilcher. They told Judge Taylor they’d had very little time to speak with Smith and deferred to his judgement for bond.

“So, I really don’t have a whole lot to say right now as far as a statement goes,” Thomas Pilcher said. “The only thing I can tell you is we’re going to dig into it and try and figure out what happened just like you guys are trying to figure out what happened and then we’re going to go from there.”

The defense entered a plea of not guilty for reason of mental disease or defect. Pilcher said he’s not aware of a history of mental illness but that doesn’t mean it’s not present.

“It’s a capital murder case and anytime you have a capital murder case, you want to make sure that you take all precautions, no matter the person, so you know what a boiler plate is? In a lot of ways, that’s boiler plate,” Pilcher explained. “I want to make sure that every box is crossed before we go the next step. So, that’s the reason for that.”

It’s been a very emotional time for the families who’ve lost so much. The defendant’s mother and aunt were in the courtroom along with family members of Sheila Glover who was also killed. None wanted to talk about the tragedy.

Chief Assistant District Attorney, Teresa Heinz said the no bond order was not surprising and that this is just the first step down a long road to finding justice.

“The workload’s just beginning,” said Heinz. “I mean, we’re looking at two or three years down the road before this thing would go to trial, if it goes to trial, you know…some kind of finality.”

Smith-Bracy’s defense reserved the right to request bond once they have a better grasp of what happened. Meanwhile, they have thirty days from the date of the arrest to request a preliminary hearing.

