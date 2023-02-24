Health experts warn of HIV increase among heterosexuals in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama is experiencing a spike in new HIV cases, and the heterosexual community is seeing the brunt of it.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 441 new cases of HIV from October 2022 to December 2022. That number was 263 from July to September.

According to HIV.gov, the infection is most common among gay and bisexual men. ADPH medical officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield said other groups need to start paying attention.

“Nationwide we’ve seen a disturbing increase, especially in the number of young heterosexual females that are being diagnosed with HIV. These are new diagnoses,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

There was a 60% increase in infections among heterosexuals from Q3 to Q4 last year.

“I tell them like I’ve told them all their lives, wrap it up,” said Jannette Baker, mother of 2 adult sons. She said the news makes her worried for the younger generation in a world where online dating is commonplace.

“They’re experimenting, they’re trying to feel their way out and not necessarily knowing what they like,” said Baker.

Dr. Stubblefield believes asking questions is the best policy when it comes to staying safe.

“The best prevention is for people to know their status and for people to know the status of their partners,” said Dr. Stubblefied.

He also said using condoms and other contraceptive methods is an effective way to prevent the spread of HIV.

