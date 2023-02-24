Fairhope family looking for Good Samaritan who pulled young woman from car

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A family in Fairhope is searching for a Good Samaritan who pulled a young woman from a crushed car after a near-fatal wreck.

This happened on Highway 98 and County Road 32 Monday night.

The Kirsten Houston was the driver and was life-flighted to USA. She’s looking for the woman who helped her.

Here’s the severe impact between a box truck and Kirsten Houston’s car.

Highway 98 and CR 32 (Kelly Houston)

The passenger side was squashed, and the doors were bent. All the airbags were deployed.

She said her car slammed into a pole, then a ditch, and she was knocked unconscious. The next thing she remembered was someone pulling her out of the car.

“She had a camo jacket on,” said Kirsten Houston. “It looked like she had just come from the parade that was in Fairhope because she had the beads around her neck, and she was just holding me, she was holding my arm, and she said it’s going to be okay, it’s going to be okay. I said I’m scared.”

Houston said the mystery woman sat in the grass with her for five minutes before paramedics arrived.

Then, the Good Samaritan was gone.

Houston was life-flighted to USA where she got eight staples in the back of her head, suffered from a mild concussion, and a brain bleed--which later cleared up.

Now, Houston and her mother Kelly, desperately want to tell that woman--thank you.

“She stepped in when I couldn’t be there,” said Kelly. “She held her up when she wasn’t steady on her. I just want to thank her very much.”

If you are this Good Samaritan or know who this could be, reach out.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.