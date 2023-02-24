Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time

Tukada enthusiastically played and splashed in the bubble-filled pool while Yaad cautiously hung back. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – Incredibly rare twin elephant babies enjoyed their first bubble bath last week at a zoo in New York.

Asian elephant twins Yaad and Tukada are considered a “miracle” at the Rosamund Gifford Zoo in Syracuse.

The twins were born in October 2022 to mother Mali and father Doc.

Zoo staff members were “astonished” when the second male calf arrived ten hours after his brother. According to the zoo, elephant twins are extremely rare and often stillborn, and the mother sometimes dies in the process.

A video shared by the zoo last week shows Tukada enthusiastically playing and splashing in the bubble-filled pool while Yaad cautiously hangs back.

“Baby’s first bubble bath! Well, Tukada’s first bubble bath. Yaad preferred to stay on dry ground,” the zoo tweeted alongside the video. “Knowing how much baby elephants love water, it won’t be long before Yaad joins in the fun!”

Earlier this month, the zoo reported that Yaad and Tukada were thriving, weighing in at 359 and 366 pounds, respectively. Their arrival brings the zoo’s elephant herd to eight, made up of three generations, including the twins’ grandmother, Targa.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

Former Citronelle police chief’s federal trial ends in hung jury
Former Citronelle police chief’s federal trial ends in hung jury
MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit aims to get ahead of crimes targeting children
MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit aims to get ahead of crimes targeting children
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
Femi Redwood
Daphne capital murder suspect makes court appearance, given no bond