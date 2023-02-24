MCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit aims to get ahead of crimes targeting children

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch says with so much attention on other crimes recently, internet crimes against children have flown under the radar.

“It just gets overshadowed by fentanyl cases and shootings and other violent crimes,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “To me, there is no greater violent crime than a crime against a child.”

Sheriff Burch says he was recently briefed about just how serious this problem is in our area and decided to add more deputies and supervisors to be more proactive against these crimes.

“We had one deputy working ICAC,” said Burch. “The only ones they’ve been able to go after recently are ones where there was an imminent threat for the offender to meet the child.”

The unit was just formed this month, but they say they’ve already seen results by identifying 42-year-old William Bradley Noletto. Noletto who is a convicted child sex offender was already in jail for a sex offender violation. But deputies say they found evidence of even more crimes yesterday.

“We executed a warrant on his house and recovered a substantial amount of child pornography not only for viewing but for distribution on his phone,” added Burch. “There’s still a number of devices we have yet to get the results on.”

Burch says he’s personally arrested around 8-10 sex offenders during his career. He says his conversations with them show just how serious this problem is.

“Pretty much every single one of them have said there’s nothing that will stop them. Incarceration is not going to stop them. Their brain is just wired like that,” said Burch.

Noletto is charged with possession of child pornography and possession with intent to disseminate child pornography. Burch says he expects more charges against Noletto and it is possible more arrests could be coming.

