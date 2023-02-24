Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MCSO’s new ICAC unit arrests man on child porn charges

William Bradley Noletto
William Bradley Noletto(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s newly-formed Internet Crimes Against Children unit said they have arrested a convicted child sexual offender on child pornography charges.

William Bradley Noletto was arrested Thursday and charged with possession with intent to disseminate child pornography and possession of child pornography.

On Feb. 17, detectives executed a search warrant at the Noletto’s residence and seized numerous electronic devices containing child sexual exploitation material, MCSO said.

According to authorities, Noletto is a convicted child sexual offender of a 6-year-old boy.

Officials said the sole purpose of MCSO’s ICAC, created this month after Sheriff Paul Burch determined there was a need to create the new unit in the sheriff’s office, is to locate and arrest suspects involved in the manufacturing and dissemination of child sexual exploitation material.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Teenage girl shot and killed in Atmore; suspect in custody

Latest News

ABA and APA weigh in on Supreme Court case involving bridge plans in Baldwin County
Press association side with bridge company in dispute over state documents
Prichard Waterboard continues to clash over "Guccigate"
Prichard water board members clash over ‘Guccigate’
ABA and APA weigh in on Supreme Court case involving bridge plans in Baldwin County
ABA and APA weigh in on Supreme Court case involving bridge plans in Baldwin County
Howard Grant ... pleads guilty to federal drug charge.
Driver arrested in Baldwin traffic stop pleads guilty to fentanyl charge, faces 25 years