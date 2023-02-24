MCSO’s new ICAC unit arrests man on child porn charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Detectives with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s newly-formed Internet Crimes Against Children unit said they have arrested a convicted child sexual offender on child pornography charges.

William Bradley Noletto was arrested Thursday and charged with possession with intent to disseminate child pornography and possession of child pornography.

On Feb. 17, detectives executed a search warrant at the Noletto’s residence and seized numerous electronic devices containing child sexual exploitation material, MCSO said.

According to authorities, Noletto is a convicted child sexual offender of a 6-year-old boy.

Officials said the sole purpose of MCSO’s ICAC, created this month after Sheriff Paul Burch determined there was a need to create the new unit in the sheriff’s office, is to locate and arrest suspects involved in the manufacturing and dissemination of child sexual exploitation material.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.