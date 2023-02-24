Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Miss. law enforcement agencies arrest man in connection to Tenn. Amber Alert

William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.
William Usry, 19, of Knoxville, Tenn.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, assisted by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Laurel Police Department, captured a man overnight named in an Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding a missing 16-year-old believed to have been kidnapped.

JCSD Interdiction Sgt. Jeff Monk, assisted by JCSD Patrol Squad A units and LPD units, using information provided by MHP, took 19-year-old William Usry of Knoxville, Tenn., into custody shortly after midnight on Interstate 59 near 16th Avenue in Laurel.

The 16-year-old, who was the subject of the Tennessee Amber Alert, was in the vehicle and is safe.

The incident causing the Amber Alert is under investigation by Tennessee authorities with assistance from JCSD investigators.

Usry is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility by Tennessee authorities.

“Great job by JCSD Sgt. Jeff Monk who located the vehicle on Interstate 59 and made the felony stop based on intelligence provided to JCSD by the Mississippi Highway Patrol on the whereabouts of the vehicle William Usry was operating,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Berlin said the suspect was driving a white Dodge van with a switched license plate.

“This arrest is the result of outstanding interagency cooperation between law enforcement agencies across state lines and jurisdictions,” Berlin said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

The Prichard Water & Sewer Board voted on Thursday, February 23., 2023, to settle a federal...
Prichard water board votes to settle lawsuit accusing it of violating Americans with Disabilities Act
Pensacon begins today
Pensacon begins today
Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Judge denies bond for suspect accused in Lake Forest homicides, pleads not guilty
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday