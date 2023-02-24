Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

No bond set for suspect accused in Lake Forest homicide

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has set no bond for 21 year old Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy. He was arrested and accused of murdering four people in the Lake Forest area of Daphne Wednesday.

The judge said a preliminary hearing can be requested thirty days from Smith-Bracy’s arrest. His defense attorneys entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy is currently in the Baldwin County jail.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

Pensacon begins today
Pensacon begins today
Save during Alabama’s severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday
Gov. Ivey awards funds to assist low-income residents with water bills
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020