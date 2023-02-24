No bond set for suspect accused in Lake Forest homicide

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge has set no bond for 21 year old Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy. He was arrested and accused of murdering four people in the Lake Forest area of Daphne Wednesday.

The judge said a preliminary hearing can be requested thirty days from Smith-Bracy’s arrest. His defense attorneys entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy is currently in the Baldwin County jail.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.