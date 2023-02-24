Advertise With Us
Police identify suspect in 2004 Las Vegas cold case homicide

Las Vegas police announced Thursday the case of who killed Keysha Brown officially has a suspect.
Las Vegas police announced Thursday the case of who killed Keysha Brown officially has a suspect.
By Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:14 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - The murder of a woman in 2004 went unsolved for nearly 20 years until a recent breakthrough.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Lt. Jason Johansson announced Thursday the case of who killed Keysha Brown officially has a suspect.

Joined by Brown’s family, Johansson said the case went cold since the victim was found inside a bathtub after being strangled, stabbed and beaten to death on Oct. 19, 2004.

In August 2022, a homicide detective referred to as Investigator Long recognized a pattern similar to another case he worked. He requested more DNA testing on the evidence that was found at the scene.

The results came back in December 2022 and pointed to Norman Flowers as a suspect, police said.

Flowers is in custody for a triple murder from 2005 and serving three life sentences.

Norman Flowers is currently in custody for a triple murder from 2005.
Norman Flowers is currently in custody for a triple murder from 2005.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

“He does meet the definition of a serial killer. We believe based on the evidence that we have that we know of right now that the other murders happened in the spring of 2005, and we believe that this was the first one,” Johansson said.

A warrant to arrest and charge Flowers for Brown’s murder has been applied for.

“There’s a sexual aspect to each one of them. There’s a way in which the deaths occurred and there’s a way the body was placed. All of those together made Detective Long instantly believe he was working another murder involving Norman Flowers,” Johansson added.

Brown’s daughter said she wanted to thank the police department.

“I went this long without knowing anything that happened to my mom,” Khaliaah Brown said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

