Prichard water board members clash over ‘Guccigate’

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Longstanding divisions among the leaders of the Prichard water system took center stage Thursday, with sharp disagreement over a financial crisis that the chairman dubbed “Guccigate.”

The official purpose of Thursday’s special meeting of the Prichard Water and Sewer Board was to start the process of hiring employees for various positions. The board approved opening six positions in a series of 3-2 votes.

Board members John Johnson Jr. and Cherry Doyle dissented, arguing the system should not take on additional employees if it cannot even afford to make payments to Synovus Bank on a $55 million bond issue.

Johnson said he does not trust assurances that the situation is under control.

“I take Synovus’ word way over Chairman Russell Heidelburg’s word,” he told FOX10 News after the meeting. “We are heading into default on next Thursday, March 2.”

Heidelburg and board attorney Jay Ross dispute that. Ross told FOX10 News that while the system has missed some bond payments, it made a full payment in January and is working out a deal with the bond issuer.

“There’s been no discussion, whatsoever, about a Chapter 9 bankruptcy at all,” he said. “Zero discussion.”

During the meeting, the normally stoic Heidelburg took a shot at Johnson and Doyle.

“It’s really refreshing to see Director Johnson and Director Doyle finally get religion about how the board is doing,” he said. “However, that didn’t happen in 2017, 2018 while Guccigate was going on.”

“Guccigagte” is a refence to former operations manager Nia Bradley, who has been charged with using utility credit cards to purchase personal items. Former Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich has said improper charges by Bradley and other employees were “in the millions.” Heidelburg told reporters the embezzlement led directly to difficulties making bond payments.

“If that money wasn’t stolen, we wouldn’t even have this problem,” he said.

Johnson noted that the FBI is investigating alleged financial improprieties dating to Bradley’s tenure.

“That was discovered over a year ago,” he said.

In any case, Johnson said, the current crisis could have been avoided with better management.

“If the board leadership, the chairman, the vice chairman and the secretary-treasurer, who holds the majority vote, could become more competent, better use and manage the money that comes in through that door over there, then things would level out and begin to improve again,” he said.

Johnson and Doyle offered dire warnings about what a default on the loan would mean.

“Be prepared to open up your water bills and see astronomical amounts,” Johnson told the audience at Thursday’s meeting at one point.

Johnson said it was unwise to spend money on additional employees.

“If we are going to go into default a week from today, then why are we creating new employment positions?” he said.

Doyle echoed the sentiment: “We can’t pay our bond. How can we pay for” these positions?

Johnson dubbed the majority the faction the “Three Musketeers” who “vote and make irresponsible decisions that cost massive amounts of money. And you know who pays that massive amount of money? Customers.”

At one point, he directed his comments directly to Heidelburg: “You continue to drain the board. There is no money The bond is not being paid. And God knows what other bills aren’t being paid.”

Heidelburg said it was the prior administration that ruined the system’s finances. He said the utility in 2017 had a $1.5 million maintenance fund.

“When I became chairman in April of 2021, there was $40,000 left in that account,” he said “So that was almost $1.5 million gone. We didn’t have it.”

Heidelburg said something similar happened with a $1.5 million reserve account.

“That money was gone,” he said. “It was $40,000 left in it when I became chairman. That money was spent out of our operating budget. When I became chairman, we were $500,000 over budget.”

