Prichard water board votes to settle lawsuit accusing it of violating Americans with Disabilities Act

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - To the growing list of costs burdening the Prichard water and sewer system, add one more expense – a lawsuit filed by a woman whose job offer it rescinded after learning she had a disability.

The Prichard Water Board & Sewer Board voted Thursday to settle the lawsuit, filed by Mobile County resident Clarissa Lott, who alleged that the water system violated her rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The 3-2 vote authorizes the utility to pay Lott $30,000 -- $15,000 up front and $15,000 30 days later. The Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. will pay and addition $10,402.

Lott alleged in the federal lawsuit that the board offered her a job as a fiscal clerk in February 2020, with a March 2 start date. The civil complaint alleged that before she began work, though, someone from the board told her offer had been rescinded because she was “uninsurable.” She later discovered that was because a seizure disorder made her uninsurable under the system’s auto insurance.

The suit alleged that driving duties never were discussed as part of the position and that the utility refused to offer her a “reasonable accommodation” as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The money the water board will spend to settle the lawsuit comes at a time of significant financial difficulties. The system has missed several payments in a $55 million bond and has struggled with crumbling infrastructure in both its water and sewer systems.

---

