‘Summer Moon Coffee’ opens new location in Daphne

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There’s a new coffee experience to check out on the Eastern Shore. Husband and wife Marcus and Kelly Allgood have brought the first “Summer Moon Coffee” to Alabama.

Summer Moon Coffee was founded by closely-knit family and friends in Texas Hill Country. The founders have always had one goal in mind: to create a distinctive, out-of-this-world, experience that people will go out of their way to enjoy.

The coffee shops offer customers an experience to be shared through coffee and atmospheres that inspire the warmth of cozy evenings under a summer moon. The company now has locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Illinois, and Alabama with plans to expand into additional regions.

Summer Moon roasts every batch of coffee beans in hand-built brick roasters, over seasoned Texas oak. The time-honored process used today was inspired by 19th-century coffee masters. They match their devotion to taste with the creation of a cozy, family atmosphere, made possible by friendly baristas. Their signature “Moon Milk®” sweet cream is one of their greatest attractions.

The new Daphne location features a drive-thru, online order ahead (order.summermoon.com), free wifi, and outdoor seating. Click on the link to see Joe’s tour (and taste test) at the new location!

Summer Moon Coffee

1539 US HWY 98 Suite 203 Daphne AL 36526

Summermoon.com

