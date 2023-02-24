UCP of Mobile and Braided River Brewing host “Where Da Gold At” beer release and fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Cerebral Palsy is currently running a $10,000 Pot of Gold Giveaway to be given away on March 18th. No more than 500 tickets will be sold. Braided River Brewing is releasing a special Where Da Gold At beer which features the UCP logo with a portion of each purchase sold going to UCP.

Jennifer Cooley from United Cerebral Palsy and David Nelson from Braided River Brewing joined us on Studio10 to talk about this fun release event.

The release date is Feb 24th, at 2:30pm when the taproom opens. “Braided River is proud to be a part of the Mobile community, and excited to work with organizations that make Mobile a better place for everyone. We’re working to build connections across our community, one beer at a time!” says Nelson.

United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile is one of Mobile’s oldest and most respected charities. Throughout south Alabama, children and adults with a variety of disabilities turn to UCP for assistance. The agency is able to provide services to over 700 families each month through programs such as: in-home early childhood training, preschool, therapy, Camp SMILE, the Adult Day Program, and employment assistance. Each family we serve has a unique story to share. Perhaps it is the story of a parent who upon learning of a child’s autism diagnosis is in need of resources. Maybe it is the story a preschooler being introduced to a new learning technique while making meaningful friendships with peers. It could be the smile of a child as they sign in to Camp Smile ready to experience the summer of a lifetime. Or maybe it is the story of an adult finding their role in our society by securing a dream job.

https://www.braidedriverbrewing.com/

https://www.ucpmobile.org/

