Wags and Whiskers Rescue Adoption Event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wags and Whiskers Rescue will be at the 31st Annual Seafood Festival and Car Show at the Wharf this Saturday. They will be set up and sponsored by Shades at the Wharf. The adoption event will start at 10:00 am Saturday morning, February 25th. They will have 30 plus adorable fur babies that will be looking for their forever homes.

Wags and Whiskers is a non-profit, all volunteer organization. Wags and Whiskers started in 2012 with just a few adoptions and every year it has grown bigger and bigger. Last year in 2022 they had over 1000 adoptions.

They are in desperate need of fosters. To become a foster you can go on our Wags and Whiskers Mobile, AL Facebook page and fill out an adoption form and list foster on the application. You can also go like the Facebook page and stay up to date on all of our available pets that are looking for their forever homes. If you would like to make a one time donation or even monthly donations so they are able to save more animals and give them the life that they deserve we will share our Venmo and PayPal links with you.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.