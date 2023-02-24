Advertise With Us
Watch for fog in coastal areas Friday

By Jason Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - We have been treated to some beautiful weather this week with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. This pattern will stick around for the next several days.

Fog is expected tomorrow for our coastal areas with a dense fog advisory in effect through midday Friday.

The rest of this week will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures staying near 80 through the weekend!

The next chance of seeing some rain comes on Monday evening when some light showers may creep into the area.

