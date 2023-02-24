We’ve got some very thick fog out there as we start our Friday morning. Dense Fog Advisory remains active till 9am so drive slowly and safely out there. Our sky will be Partly to Mostly Cloudy today with a few isolated showers possible.

Rain coverage is still going to stay pretty low at 20% or less through Monday of next week. There will also be a few peeks of sunshine out there. Highs should reach the low 80s this afternoon and temps stay in the upper 70s to 80 degree range this weekend through most of next week with mornings in the mid to low 60s.

The air gets a little less humid this weekend, but not back to where it should be. The temps do at least get to the mid to upper 50s by Tuesday morning.

---

