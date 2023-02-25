Blount High School claims victory in 2nd Annual Scholars Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard’s Closing the Revolving Door hosted its 2nd Annual Celebration of Excellence.

Students from LeFlore High School, Blount High School, and Vigor High School -- battling it out in the Scholars Bowl.

Questions pertained to Black History Month. The first team to ring the bell -- got a first chance to answer the question.

A panel of judges tallied up the correct answers and after a super challenging competition -- including a bonus round -- this year’s new champions are Blount High School (Sariyah Lewis, Sakaria Simmons, & Amilian Willis).

Even though they’ve been studying up for the competition -- they tell us -- it was still nerve-racking.

“Sakaria Simmons: I’m not going to lie -- at first I was nervous because there was a lot of people out there and I’m a little anti-social... But overall I did good. We did good! Lee: I’d say so -- you guys have the trophy! (laughs).”

Also, this year’s recipient of the “Closing the Revolving Door Historian Award” went to Mr. Council Powell -- who helped make it easier for minorities to cash their checks by opening Northside Check Exchange. Mr. Powell was awarded a plaque for his contributions.

---

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.