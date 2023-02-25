Bond set at $500,000 for 1 suspect in Eight Mile shooting death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday set bail for one man charged with a murder in Eight Mile and denied bond for the other defendant.

The Feb. 15 on Kushla Oaks Drive claimed the life of Alan “Bama” Williams. Authorities say the shooting happened during a robbery.

On Friday, the judge set bail at $500,000 for Jeffrey Holley.

However, the judge denied bail for Trevor Lee Dearmon because he was out on bond on a promoting prison contraband charge. Court records show he has 10 prior felony convictions and got out of prison in November.

