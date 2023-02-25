Conecuh National Forest gains new land

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The USDA Forest Service and The Conservation Fund announced that one of Alabama’s most ecologically diverse national forests has gained newly protected land.

The funding secured roughly 1,000 acres of privately owned land within the Conecuh National Forest in southern Alabama. This land acquisition will fill significant land gaps for recreation, watershed preservation, wildlife, and longleaf pine forest restoration.

“Conecuh National Forest is a unique, ecological backdrop that showcases recreation opportunities and how active forest management improves longleaf pine restoration, rare plant communities, and wildlife habitat,” said Cherie Hamilton, Forest Service supervisor of Alabama’s national forests. “Thanks to The Conservation Fund, future generations will benefit greatly from this new land expansion on the Conecuh.”

The acquired properties were known as inholdings and were previously gridlocked within the Conecuh National Forest. Now that the land is protected, it will enhance public recreation and preserve habitat for several terrestrial rare and endangered species, including the red-cockaded woodpecker, eastern indigo snake, and gopher tortoise. The acquisitions also help improve ongoing longleaf pine restoration taking place in the national forest.

The protection of this land was made possible by the federal LWCF, which the Great American Outdoors Act fully and permanently funded in 2020. LWCF is a bipartisan program that conserves ecologically and economically valuable land across the U.S., including many of Alabama’s iconic natural places.

Alabama’s congressional delegation representing the Conecuh National Forest, U.S. Senator Katie Britt, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, U.S. Representative Jerry Carl, and U.S. Representative Barry Moore all supported the use of LWCF funding for this project.

“The Conecuh National Forest contains some of the most pristine and ecologically invaluable land in the country, and I’m glad that its conservation mission is being strengthened through these acquisitions,” said U.S. Representative Barry Moore. “All Alabamians who love the outdoors will benefit from the protection and preservation of this beautiful natural space for future generations to treasure and enjoy.”

For many years, the late conservationist M.C. Davis had been acquiring these inholdings with the hope to one day conserve them as part of the national forest. Upon his passing in 2015, The Conservation Fund was able to make this dream a reality by acquiring the properties from Mr. Davis and holding them until LWCF funds became available for the USFS’s acquisition.

