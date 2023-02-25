Crime victims demand action on alleged missing funds from state agency.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mothers of crime victims are demanding answers from a state agency they claim owes them money.

In an effort to alleviate hardships suffered by victims of crime, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission Law in 1984. The Alabama Crime Victims Compensation Commission (ACVCC) provides eligible victims financial compensation for expenses for personal injuries, including medical, funeral, and counseling bills.

However, some families claim significant delays in response, mixed messages on what is being approved, and in some cases, a complete lack of response.

On Friday, Mothers of Crime Victims, joined by Faith in Action Alabama, walked into the commission building together to demand action.

“We’re here to face them head-on,” attendee Sheree Kennon said. “And ask our questions to them face to face.”

Akita Jemison said her son Ka-Vas Jemison was shot and killed in July of last year. She alleges that she filed a claim with ACVCC and needed an update on the status of her claim.

“I’m here to figure out the next steps I need to take,” Jemison said. “This has been a hard journey for me. Physically, financially, and emotionally for me and my family, so we just want answers.”

“I think all of those are very, very fair questions and concerns,” said ACVCC Interim Director Kim Martin.

Interim Director Kim Martin addressed the crowd of mothers and agreed that victims’ families deserve answers and to have claims processed in a reasonable time, but explained that they are extremely understaffed and underfunded.

“We really don’t have enough people to process these claims,” Martin said. “We are processing as many claims as ever with half the amount of money and a lot less people, and it is a very, very challenging situation.”

Martin said there are only six employees working claims for the entire state.

“That is a responsibility of hundreds of claims each,” she explained.

Martin said fines, fees and restitution from criminal cases fund the agency. She said the process is outdated. She says funding is half of what it was 10 years ago.

“Our staff has decreased as funding has decreased, but unfortunately, crime and the people that need help have not decreased,” Martin said.

Martin said the solution moving forward would be for lawmakers to rethink the way the commission is funded and to look at additional funding sources. However, she said she does believe lawmakers are working to address the years-long concerns.

Claimants who gathered at the state agency on Friday were all able to speak individually with a staff member to get the status of their claim or to file a claim.

It is important to note that not everyone who applies for a claim is awarded compensation. There is a list of criteria that must be met. Then, a determination is made on a case-by-case basis. Those qualifications can be found on the ACVCC website.

