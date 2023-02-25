Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Daphne PD issues alert for woman missing since Sunday

Kristi Linnea Jackson
Kristi Linnea Jackson(Daphne Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who they say may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. Kristi Linnea Jackson, 39, was last seen on Feb. 19, 2023 in the area of Caroline Avenue in Daphne.

Jackson is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 134 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pants, a multicolored long-sleeve shirt and a white hat.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kristi Linnea Jackson is asked to contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911 or call 911.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Alabama Arise calling for more transparency amid ADOC’s internal investigation of executions
31st Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival & Car Show set Saturday
31st Annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival & Car Show set Saturday
Blount High School claims victory in 2nd Annual Scholars Bowl
Grand Bay, AL
Grand Bay man accused of shooting at teens during homecoming tradition behind bars