Daphne PD issues alert for woman missing since Sunday

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman who they say may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. Kristi Linnea Jackson, 39, was last seen on Feb. 19, 2023 in the area of Caroline Avenue in Daphne.

Jackson is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 134 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pants, a multicolored long-sleeve shirt and a white hat.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kristi Linnea Jackson is asked to contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-620-0911 or call 911.

