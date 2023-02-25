Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Grand Bay man accused of shooting at teens during homecoming tradition behind bars

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at teenagers in October.

It was during homecoming week, and the teens were rolling toilet paper through suspect Marty Lundy’s house when gunshots rang out.

Now, the 60-year-old is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, and assault.

Those involved-- including Dylan Fulton-- said they saw someone come outside, so they took off.

“I looked up at the door, and I saw somebody there, like a silhouette on the inside, so I yelled at everybody, and we all started running back to the truck,” said Fulton.

The group drove down the road to meet with friends at a gas station at the intersection of Grand Bay Wilmer and Old Pascagoula. When Fulton passed the house again, shotgun pellets riddled the side of his truck, and a video captured the boom.

“My handle was gone, and the whole side of the truck was mangled,” he said. “I can understand where he’s coming from, but that’s only if we were destructing his property. The only thing we really threw toilet paper on was a tree in his yard.”

MCSO said the suspect’s alleged response was uncalled for.

“Kids will be kids,” said Bailey. “It’s something simple as going out the next day and cleaning up your yard. They are not destroying property. They are not committing a felony. They’re not really committing a crime that would necessitate a deadly force action with someone firing at their vehicle.”

Another teen involved said he was struck in the head with a pellet from that night, but it was not a critical injury.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

Blount High School claims victory in 2nd Annual Scholars Bowl
Grand Bay man arrested for allegedly shooting at teens in October
Grand Bay man arrested for allegedly shooting at teens in October
Blount High School (Sariyah Lewis, Sakaria Simmons, & Amilian Willis).
Blount High School claims victory in 2nd Annual Scholars Bowl
MPD: Woman hit man with vehicle
MPD: Woman hit man with vehicle