Grand Bay man accused of shooting at teens during homecoming tradition behind bars

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting at teenagers in October.

It was during homecoming week, and the teens were rolling toilet paper through suspect Marty Lundy’s house when gunshots rang out.

Now, the 60-year-old is charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, and assault.

Those involved-- including Dylan Fulton-- said they saw someone come outside, so they took off.

“I looked up at the door, and I saw somebody there, like a silhouette on the inside, so I yelled at everybody, and we all started running back to the truck,” said Fulton.

The group drove down the road to meet with friends at a gas station at the intersection of Grand Bay Wilmer and Old Pascagoula. When Fulton passed the house again, shotgun pellets riddled the side of his truck, and a video captured the boom.

“My handle was gone, and the whole side of the truck was mangled,” he said. “I can understand where he’s coming from, but that’s only if we were destructing his property. The only thing we really threw toilet paper on was a tree in his yard.”

MCSO said the suspect’s alleged response was uncalled for.

“Kids will be kids,” said Bailey. “It’s something simple as going out the next day and cleaning up your yard. They are not destroying property. They are not committing a felony. They’re not really committing a crime that would necessitate a deadly force action with someone firing at their vehicle.”

Another teen involved said he was struck in the head with a pellet from that night, but it was not a critical injury.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.