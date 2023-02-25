Advertise With Us
Man accused of disorderly conduct with knife

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was arrested for disorderly conduct allegedly pulling out a knife in a barber shop.

Renaldo Scott, 42, was arrested Thursday morning after Mobile police responded to a report of a disorderly subject armed with a knife at Cutt Zone Barber Shop in the 2600 block of Springhill Avenue. They found Scott and began chasing him on foot. Once in custody, they found him in possession of drugs, according to authorities.

In addition to disorderly conduct, Scott faces charges of attempting to elude, possession of a pontrolled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana.

