Mississippi’s first Cannacon draws large crowds in Biloxi

The event is taking place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Around 100 vendors are displaying their cannabis products.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The first Cannacon in the state of Mississippi is taking place in Biloxi this weekend.

CBG Biotech engineer Brad Kovach was highlighting a machine extracts ethanol from cannabis plan. Extraction is essential for making sure products are high quality.

“What they usually would do is load the plant material in the extraction module they are going to set their parameters and push the start button. From then on, it’s going to be 100 percent automated until the end,” Kovach said.

Cannacon Director of Marketing Angela Grelle says the convention is the perfect place to learn about the cannabis industry and network.

“It’s always exciting to see these new markets when they first emerge, and people are starting their new businesses and learning about the industry. It opens up a lot of business in these new states,” Grelle said.

With medical marijuana being new to the state, the expo gives people curious about opening business insight into the industry.

“We got some fertilizer for you here to help produce your crops. We got greenhouse people here, lighting people, soul water. From A to Z, anything you want to know. If you’re interested in getting into the Cannabis industry, you need to be here,” David Singletary, business owner said.

Stephanie Gray is opening GreenWise dispensary around May in Gulfport. She attended the event in hopes of connecting with other people in the industry.

“We’re going to have the best selection in the state of Mississippi. We are going to have the best patient relationship specialist. We have very knowledgeable people that have been in the industry for years,” Gray said.

Cannacon will open again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

