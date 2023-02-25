Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MPD: Woman hit man with vehicle

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police took a woman into custody after they say she hit a man with her vehicle.

The incident happened around 1:46 a.m. in the 600 block of Chin Street.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Auria Womack of Mobile. She is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Her bond hearing is scheduled Monday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

Grand Bay, AL
Grand Bay man accused of shooting at teens during homecoming tradition behind bars
Grand Bay man arrested for allegedly shooting at teens in October
Grand Bay man arrested for allegedly shooting at teens in October
Blount High School (Sariyah Lewis, Sakaria Simmons, & Amilian Willis).
Blount High School claims victory in 2nd Annual Scholars Bowl
MPD investigating domestic violence incident
MPD investigating domestic violence incident