MPD: Woman hit man with vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police took a woman into custody after they say she hit a man with her vehicle.

The incident happened around 1:46 a.m. in the 600 block of Chin Street.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested 21-year-old Auria Womack of Mobile. She is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Her bond hearing is scheduled Monday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.