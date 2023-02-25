Advertise With Us
Prichard water system to get funds to fix leaks – but it needs so much more

By Brendan Kirby
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Commission is set to vote Monday on a proposal to help the Prichard water system fix leaks.

But officials do not hold out hope that it will make much of a dent in a system that water board attorney Jay Ross said loses half of the water it buys from the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System.

“A tiny fraction of what’s needed,” he said.

Added County Commission Merceria Ludgood: “Right now, that’s the extent of what we can do.”

The commission in September approved giving the Prichard Water Board & Sewer Board $1.5 million to repair lift stations. On Monday, commissioners will vote to divert $500,000 of that to repair leaky pipes.

The lost water has a major impact on the financially troubled utility’s bottom line. It buys water from MAWSS and sells it to residents of Prichard and Chickasaw. Every gallon that ends up spilling out of faulty pipes is a gallon’s worth of revenue down the drain.

This is particularly true in the Alabama Village section, where the leaks are so bad that the former operations manager for the water board last year raised the possibility that the utility might simply end service there.

Board member John Johnson Jr. said he appreciates the help but questioned whether the current water board leadership will spend it wisely.

“I strongly advise them to watch this money, to audit this money, and make sure that it gets to the projects, the capital improvement projects that it has been allocated for,” he told FOX10 News.

Board Chairman Russell Heidelburg expressed frustration that the Alabama Department of Environmental Management last year turned down a grant application. The water system requested $333 million from a state grant program funded with federal COVID-19 relief money. Of that amount, $100 million would have been used to repair water leaks.

“We got lines in our system that are 80 years old,” he said. “And we’re one of the poorest cities in the state; therefore, the in the country. We didn’t get anything.”

Ross said the board is looking for other revenue sources.

“They’re exploring state and federal grants right now, through ADEM, EPA and other avenues to deal with all of this,” he said. “It’s a very aging system, as you know well. And any help is good help. They have significant water loss, which causes their system to cost more to operate.”

Ludgood, whose district includes Prichard and Chickasaw, said she hopes that the Prichard water system will apply again for funds under American Rescue Plan Act. But she recommended the utility break down the request into smaller pieces.

“What I’m told is that they were told they had just too much there,” she said.

Ludgood said the longstanding problems will not be fixed quickly or with a single source of funds.

“It’s taken a long time, I think, for the system to get to where it is,” she said. “And it’s gonna take a lot of digging out. So for us, this is just a part of helping them do that.”

