Record highs again today!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Our Saturday is going to be quite warm with record highs likely broken once again as they climb into the low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and rain chances stay slim.

Fog will be a recurring issue in the coming days. For areas near the water there will be fog around even during the daylight hours at times.

Lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s will continue into next week. This pattern won’t break until the end of the week when finally, a system comes in and cools things back down to normal.

Have a great day!

---

