Region continues seeing record highs and fog

By Jason Smith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WALA) - Unseasonably warm temperatures and foggy nights will continue. Record highs continue to be tied and broken with this late February warm spell.

Today, we saw at 83 degrees as the new record in Mobile.  The old record was 81 set in 2018. We should stay very close to record highs through Sunday.

Nights will be mild with dense fog possible. We have a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Our only significant rain chance in the next 10 days comes in on Thursday and Friday next week, with scattered chances expected.

