Semmes PD looking for car burglars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Semmes Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two people in connection with several vehicle break-ins.

Several cars were burglarized in the Semmes Woods and Deer Track subdivisions, and two people were seen walking through the neighborhoods, police said.

Semmes police asks anyone who has home security video of those two people to contact them immediately.

