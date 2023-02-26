2nd phase of North McGregor Avenue project to begin Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The second phase of an improvement project on North McGregor Avenue is scheduled to get underway next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, North McGregor Avenue will be closed from Old Shell Road to Springhill Avenue. This phase of the project, which will run from Stein Avenue to Old Shell Road, will include sidewalk, lighting and curb and gutter improvements. It will also include underground drainage and utilities improvements. Throughout the project, North McGregor Avenue will be closed to through-traffic from Old Shell Road to Springhill Avenue, according to city officials.

North McGregor Avenue detour map (City of Mobile)

A detour will route traffic from Old Shell Road to the West Interstate 65 Service Road to Springhill Avenue. Residents of Springhill Manor should use North Hathaway Road and York Place to access the neighborhood, city official said.

There will also be alternate access routes established for local businesses along North McGregor Avenue, which will remain open throughout the duration of the project.

City officials surge motorists to follow the signed detours throughout the project and avoid cutting through neighborhoods to access major corridors. The Mobile Police Department will be monitoring traffic in the area, officials said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Residents can visit click here or email McGregorAve@cityofmobile.org for more information about the project. Resident can also sign up for text notifications on your mobile phone by texting MOBILEMCGREGOR to 91896.

