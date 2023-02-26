Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

2nd phase of North McGregor Avenue project to begin Tuesday

North McGregor Avenue project phase map
North McGregor Avenue project phase map(City of Mobile)
By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The second phase of an improvement project on North McGregor Avenue is scheduled to get underway next week.

Beginning Tuesday, Feb. 28, North McGregor Avenue will be closed from Old Shell Road to Springhill Avenue. This phase of the project, which will run from Stein Avenue to Old Shell Road, will include sidewalk, lighting and curb and gutter improvements. It will also include underground drainage and utilities improvements. Throughout the project, North McGregor Avenue will be closed to through-traffic from Old Shell Road to Springhill Avenue, according to city officials.

North McGregor Avenue detour map
North McGregor Avenue detour map(City of Mobile)

A detour will route traffic from Old Shell Road to the West Interstate 65 Service Road to Springhill Avenue. Residents of Springhill Manor should use North Hathaway Road and York Place to access the neighborhood, city official said.

There will also be alternate access routes established for local businesses along North McGregor Avenue, which will remain open throughout the duration of the project.

City officials surge motorists to follow the signed detours throughout the project and avoid cutting through neighborhoods to access major corridors. The Mobile Police Department will be monitoring traffic in the area, officials said.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Residents can visit click here or email McGregorAve@cityofmobile.org for more information about the project. Resident can also sign up for text notifications on your mobile phone by texting MOBILEMCGREGOR to 91896.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

Dog attack
ECSO: Man dies after attack by 3 pit bulls
Kristi Linnea Jackson
Daphne PD issues alert for woman missing since Sunday
An endangered Red-Cockaded Woodpecker in Conecuh National Forest south of Andalusia. Note...
Conecuh National Forest gains new land
Source: WBRC video
Alabama Arise calling for more transparency amid ADOC’s internal investigation of executions