Austal USA christens new naval medical ship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks from around the country showed up at Austal USA on Saturday morning to christen future U.S. Navy ship, ‘Cody’.

The ship took nearly three years to build, and it was build right here in the Port City.

A ceremonial champagne bottle- broken on the bow of the ship- welcomed the ship to the U.S. Navy.

‘Cody’ is an EPF 14 aircraft carrier.

“The life of this ship started in March 2019 when Austal USA was awarded the honor of the future USNS Cody- the first vessel to bear the name of Cody, Wyoming,” said Austal’s Larry Ryder.

Dignitaries from around the country filled the seats at Austal USA for the ceremony.

Ryder says the ship is a milestone for the future of Navy medicine.

“Today we are christening a ship that will be a first- the first Flight II EPF- combining the best of EPF’s transport mission with new, enhanced medical capability that will bring life-saving support to our employed sailors and marines. It will be a sign of America’s humanitarian presence and support throughout the world.”

Austal USA’s President Rusty Murdaugh commends the manufacturing facility’s excellent team.

“Manufacturing these ships takes an incredible team and we have one of the best in the business right here at Austal USA but we also have great partners,” said Murdaugh.

Now, ‘Cody’ will soon be ready to sail the world.

‘Cody’ is one of two EPF Flight II ships being built right now in Mobile for the U.S. Navy.

