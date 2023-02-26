David “DChap” Chapman remembered as protector in Downtown’s Entertainment District

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A day after laying 29-year-old David Chapman to rest -- his family says it still doesn’t seem real.

“To get to be a new normal... I can’t even rationalize it yet,” said Carolyn Chapman, David’s Mother.

David was a fixture in Downtown’s Entertainment District. Known as “DChap” he worked security and dj’d. While he loved his family -- he also had a very large extended family downtown and in West Mobile at Troubadours -- who have showered the family with love during this difficult time.

“The outpouring of support of all his friends just knowing that they loved him as much as we did,” said Danielle Thomas, David’s sister.

There have also been tons of tributes on his Facebook page.

“It spoke volumes... To see hundreds of folks post on his page: We’re going to miss you... Rest in peace, whose going to protect me now,” said Tina Thomas Copeland, David’s sister.

David was a protector. Growing up they called him “Little David” -- his older sisters eventually referring to him as the “Little Big Brother.”

“My son -- I think he ended up being 6′5. And so he was 6 feet in middle school. And that meant he hadn’t stopped growing... So you know he got even taller,” explained Carolyn.

His mom always insisting he look out for others.

“I told him never to be a bully. I never wanted him to be a bully -- because kids bullied him. I said there is nothing worse than somebody being big and being a bully -- and I think that just kind of stuck with him,” said Carolyn.

As more stories are shared with the family -- they’re finding out their gentle giant went above and beyond.

“And said they don’t know what they are going to do now because David walked all of the waitresses and the bartenders to their cars after their shift to make sure they got home safely. So I think he is truly going to be missed,” said Felicia Thomas, David’s sister.

The last time the family was all together -- was Super Bowl Sunday -- celebrating his sister Felicia’s birthday.

“He kissed me on my forehead. He had pinned some money on me because I had a pin like this but it had 42... So that just shows you the age difference. And he pinned some money on me, gave me a kiss on my forehead and said see you later sis -- I love you,” recalled Felicia.

“And that laughter... Because I can still hear his laughter from Sunday -- and that’s what hurts the most - is that I won’t hear that laugh anymore,” said Tina.

As they take one day at a time -- the family takes comfort their David and Downtown’s “DChap” won’t be forgotten.

“It really does make my heart happy to know my son had that much of an impact on their lives,” said Carolyn.

His friends also set up a go fund me to help with funeral expenses. Click here -- if you would like to donate.

