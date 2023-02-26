First responders take part in extraction training

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - An army of firefighters from several departments enhanced their rescue skills Saturday.

Seven Hills Fire Rescue hosted an extrication training.

The skills are necessary for rescuing drivers during major accidents.

Saturday’s hands-on training allowed participating first responders to take their time to learn the fastest and safest ways when time is not a factor.

“It’s not something you do every day,” Theodore-Dawes Fire Rescue Chief Frank Byrd said. “It’s a real good opportunity for all the departments to come out together and work together and learn one another’s skills. And enhance the skills they have and provide better service for our communities.”

Also participating in the training were firefighters from Theodore-Dawes, Grand Bay, Citronelle and Tanner Williams.

