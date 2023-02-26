Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

First responders take part in extraction training

By WALA Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - An army of firefighters from several departments enhanced their rescue skills Saturday.

Seven Hills Fire Rescue hosted an extrication training.

The skills are necessary for rescuing drivers during major accidents.

Saturday’s hands-on training allowed participating first responders to take their time to learn the fastest and safest ways when time is not a factor.

“It’s not something you do every day,” Theodore-Dawes Fire Rescue Chief Frank Byrd said. “It’s a real good opportunity for all the departments to come out together and work together and learn one another’s skills. And enhance the skills they have and provide better service for our communities.”

Also participating in the training were firefighters from Theodore-Dawes, Grand Bay, Citronelle and Tanner Williams.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
Thomas Ernest Kimbler II
UPDATE: MCSO identifies suspect, victim in deadly shooting in Semmes
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday

Latest News

Thousands attend annual Trinity Gardens Mardi Gras Parade
Thousands attend annual Trinity Gardens Parade
David "DChap" Chapman -- known as a protector -- worked security and dj'd in Downtown...
David “DChap” Chapman remembered as protector in Downtown’s Entertainment District
Austal USA christens new naval medical ship
Austal USA christens new naval medical ship
First responders take part in extraction training
First responders take part in extraction training