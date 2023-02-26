Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi

Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state(CDC)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified over 50 fungal infections and nearly a dozen clinical cases in the state, with four cases potentially ending in death.

This infection is believed to be resistant to drugs, in addition to being very difficult to identify in the body.

The fungus has caused outbreaks in a few healthcare settings.

The health department also warns that the symptoms may not be noticeable in the patient.

This is an ongoing investigation for the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy
Daphne PD releases more details on Lake Forest shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
MPD investigating fatal hit-and-run
Scene of the shooting in Wilmer
Fatal shooting in Wilmer started as a dispute between brothers, police say
Parade revelers displeased after being sprayed with fire extinguisher Fat Tuesday
Parade-goers sprayed with fire extinguisher from float Fat Tuesday
Michael Cazzie Sellers ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charges.
Mobile County tow truck owner pleads guilty to fraud

Latest News

19-year-old Avik Banik is the author of “Navigating High School -- A Student’s Guide to...
Book aims to help high-schoolers succeed in academics, social life, & athletics
Jack Colton
OCSO: Man charged with sexual assault of a 12-year old
Local young author aims to help others
Local young author aims to help others
Local travel agent says earl bookings are already filling up for new Carnival ship, ‘Spirit’
Local travel agent says earl bookings are already filling up for new Carnival ship, ‘Spirit’
The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.
Alabamians lost over $53M to fraud in 2022, FTC says