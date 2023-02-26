The Mobile Press-Register prints final newspaper

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday evening, the Mobile Press-Register printed its final newspaper.

Since 1813, generations of Mobilians have grown up reading the paper. In fact, the Press-Register was Alabama’s oldest newspaper.

Last year, the Alabama Media Group announced they would be switching to digital-only content.

Several folks, including current and former employees, gathered to watch the last press turn.

For many, this was their last time to perform their duties.

It was a tedious process- from creating the template plates to watching papers ride the conveyor belts.

Folks captured final photos and videos of the action as the whirring machines stopped.

Like many employees, Quain Harris said it’s a bittersweet end to an era.

In fact, Harris says he worked at the Press-Register for 38 years.

“It’s almost unbelievable,” said Harris. “First of all, it’s been in business in Mobile for almost 250 years-- before the Civil War, for sure. It’s kind of surreal. I can’t believe they’re shutting the newspaper down. Actually, Birmingham and Huntsville are shutting down because we print their papers, too. There won’t be any more papers in the state of Alabama after tomorrow.”

FOX10 News’s Investigative Reporter Brendan Kirby stopped by the Press-Register to pick up his final copy of the newspaper.

Kirby worked at the Register for 15 years.

Pictured: Fox10 News Reporter and Former Press-Register Reporter Brendan Kirby holds his final copy of the newspaper (Brendan Kirby)

Folks in Huntsville, Birmingham, Mobile and Mississippi will wake up to their last print edition Sunday morning.

Now, subscribers will receive ‘The Lede’, a 7-days-a-week edition that reports on each city.

