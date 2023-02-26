Advertise With Us
Suspect arrested after getaway car trapped at car wash, police say

Police arrested a man and charged him with theft after he allegedly tried to steal $498.41 in...
Police arrested a man and charged him with theft after he allegedly tried to steal $498.41 in merchandise from a Giant Eagle grocery store in South Euclid, Ohio.(Source: South Euclid Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a man suspected of robbing an Ohio grocery store after his alleged getaway car was trapped at a car wash.

According to police, the manager at a Giant Eagle grocery store spotted a man leaving with a shopping cart full of $498.41 in unpaid merchandise last Saturday in South Euclid, Ohio. She reported the incident to store security, who saw the suspect attempt to get into a potential getaway car.

However, officials say the driver of the possible getaway car had gone to a nearby car wash while the suspect was in Giant Eagle. The car was trapped between several others and couldn’t move, WOIO reports.

Police arrested the suspect, who had an oustanding warrant in South Euclid, and charged him with theft. They also arrested the driver of the possible getaway car, who had an outstanding warrant with the Lakewood Police Department.

