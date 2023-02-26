Advertise With Us
Swimmer dies at Miramar Beach despite water rescue

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District officials responded to a fatal water rescue incident around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The original 9-1-1 caller reported that multiple swimmers were in distress near the Miramar Beach Regional Beach Access. SWFD’s lifeguards were able to make contact with several swimmers who were about 150 yards offshore.

Officials say the swimmers told rescuers there was a male, approximately 20 years old, submerged. They say they lost sight of him and had been searching while lifeguards were on the way.

Two more lifeguards and SWFD advanced life support arrived on the scene. Lifeguards initiated a “Code X” to search for a missing swimmer.

About ten minutes later, lifeguards found the victim and brought him back to shore where he was pronounced dead.

Single red flags were flying at the time of the incident, which indicates high surf hazards and the presence of dangerous rip currents.

