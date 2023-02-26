Thousands attend annual Trinity Gardens Parade

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - With carnival season over, people in Prichard wanted to let the good times roll one last time.

The annual Trinity Gardens Parade, held in the wake of Mardi Gras, rolled through Prichard Saturday morning.

Thousands of revelers looked to catch beads, MoonPies and even TVs.

One man said he’s glad this year’s Mardi Gras season was a safe one.

“I’m glad that Mobile so far has been safe you know everybody -- no violence has really happened so far and I’m just happy for that,” said Renado Pettaway, community activist.

The Mobile Police Department estimated that 42,108 people attended the parade. Officers responded to 17 complaints, including two reports of lost children. Three parking citations were issued and three vehicles were towed.

