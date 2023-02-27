Advertise With Us
Another above-average day

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heading into this afternoon, we will see another above-average day, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-70s and the lower-80s. Southerly winds will continue and will stay on the breezy side.

Heading into the overnight hours, temperatures will only dip down into the mid-to-upper 60s. Humidity will stay high, so patchy fog is possible tomorrow morning. However, breezy winds continue to keep those chances down.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to stay above average, maxing out in the 70s and the 80s. Typically, around the end of February - we are in the mid-to-upper 60s for daytime highs! Rain chances creep back into the forecast by midweek. There is a chance of strong to severe storms heading into the overnight hours for Thursday into Friday. While rain chances are staying low, we will keep you updated.

Rip current risks are running high/moderate across the Gulf Coast, so be cautious if heading to the beach soon.

Have a great day!

---

Record highs again today!