Biloxi man sentenced 20 years after shooting arrow at boater

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Billy Shanell Nailer, Jr., 50, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault after using a crossbow to shoot an arrow at one boater on the Biloxi River.

During the trial, the jury heard from two brothers who said they were traveling up the river to visit a nearby family member when they turned around in front of Nailer’s house due to debris from a recent storm. It was then that Nailer shot an arrow into the back of the seat of one of the brothers, who then returned home and called the police.

During testimony from a boater who traveled the same route just a day before, it was revealed Nailer also pointed a crossbow at him as he passed by.

All three people were familiar with Nailer from previous incidents.

Biloxi PD also testified, saying that during a search of Nailer’s home, they found a crossbow and five arrows in his master closet. The arrows bore the same brand, color and manufacture date stamp as the one lodged into the back of the victim’s boat seat.

“We commend the victims for contacting the police and cooperating through this prosecution and the Biloxi Police Department for their thorough investigation in this case. This habitual sentence handed down by the Court is appropriate given this defendant’s actions and his criminal history,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Nailer was prosecuted as a habitual offender, meaning the 20 years must be served day-to-day without the possibility of early release or parole.

