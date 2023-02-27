Advertise With Us
Cleon Jones and Heart 9/11 team up to help rebuild Africatown

By Stephen Moody
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
This work is all thanks to the combined efforts of the Heart 9/11 organization and Mets legend Cleon Jones’ Last Out community foundation.

Jones was born and raised in the area. He and his wife say it’s important to rebuild the community for future generations.

“When I was a young boy growing up in this community, it was over 14 thousand people in this community. Now it’s only two thousand. So you can see the work that needs to be done to save our churches, our schools, and just rebuild the community in general,” Cleon Jones said.

“I’m truly thankful to God for Heart 9/11 for being here doing what they’re doing to help us help our people live a better quality of life. And a life that will be sustained. That’s what we’re all about. It’s not about us. It’s about the community and the people in it,” Angela Jones said.

Over 30 volunteers made the trip to assist.

These crews will work on 8 to 12 homes while they’re here. We spoke to one of those homeowners who says she couldn’t be happier.

“I’m just excited, thankful, and grateful. First of all, I give praise to God to have this opportunity to have them work and help me. Because I couldn’t afford it otherwise,” Deborah Knight said.

And she’s especially thankful for the investment that Jones continues to put into his community.

“As long as we stick together. It’s going to be great. It’s going to come together,” Knight said.

The work will continue here for the rest of the week.

---

